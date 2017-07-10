‘It emitted a really strong odor’: bags of marijuana found near La Crescenta freeway

If anyone is missing 15 pounds of marijuana, Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s deputies would like to reunite it with its owner.

The marijuana was turned in after it was discovered on the side of the road in La Crescenta by volunteers from the Crescenta Valley Town Council and Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce Saturday morning.

The two organizations were doing their monthly cleanup of the area around the Foothill (210) Freeway and La Crescenta Avenue when Councilman Mike Classens came across a large bag filled with pot.

“I could tell immediately it was full of marijuana. It emitted a really strong odor, no question about it,” Classens said.

He said it’s typical to see discarded empty bottles used for medical marijuana during a clean-up, but never the actual herb itself.

Classens took the bag over to another part of the cleanup area to show a friend when he noticed a second large bag about 20 feet away. It was also filled with marijuana.

“It was quite a lot of marijuana. I’ve never seen so much,” he said.

Sheriff’s deputies were eventually called in and took custody of the discarded bags. Lt. Mark Slater, with the Crescenta Valley station, said it is unknown who left the marijuana behind.

“We’ll make an attempt at trying to find out who the owner is, but the likelihood of that happening is very slim,” he said.

Slater also specified it was roughly 15 pounds of marijuana trimmings that were found and not the actual bud of the plant — the part that’s more widely used. Trimmings are the discarded leaves and stems left behind when marijuana is harvested.

It’s unknown what will happen if the owner of the discarded trimmings is found.

Since the passage of Proposition 64 in California, it’s legal for adults 21 and older to possess marijuana. However, possession is allowed for only up to an ounce as opposed to 15 pounds.

At the least, Slater said the owner would be charged with illegal dumping.

If no one claims the marijuana, all 15 pounds will eventually go up in smoke and be destroyed.

