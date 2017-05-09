Unknown adult attempts to enter Glendale school campus prompting brief lockdown

An unidentified adult attempted to gain entry at Franklin Magnet School in Glendale on Monday afternoon, prompting a brief lockdown of the campus, according to authorities.

Shortly before 3 p.m., someone tried to enter the campus, but was stopped by the school's front office staff, according the Glendale Unified spokeswoman Kristine Nam. She said the person was not on a list of allowed visitors and was barred from entering the school.

Some kind of disturbance ensued, and police were called to the scene. When police arrived, the school was placed on a short lockdown out of an “abundance of caution,” according to Nam.

She said the school had already let out for the day, but an after-class program with a small number of students was being held at the time of the incident.

While the Glendale Police Department confirmed a person was detained at the school, it’s unknown who the person was or if they were taken into custody.

