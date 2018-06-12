Free lunch program offered to local children

The Glendale Unified School District, in association with the city of Glendale, is offering a free lunch program for local children this summer.
Children under 18 years old can receive free lunches, which must be eaten at the sites. The locations where lunches will be served Mondays through Fridays, except July 4, include:
Pacific Park, 501 S. Pacific Ave., and Casa Verdugo Library, 1151 N. Brand Blvd., from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;
Glendale Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St., and Grandview Library, 1535 Fifth St., from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.;
On Mondays through Thursdays, lunches will be served at Library Connection at Adams Square, 1100 E. Chevy Chase Drive, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For other locations, visit gusd.net/nutritionservices.