Libraries to serve free lunches to children over summer

Free lunches will be served to children, from toddlers to teens, on weekdays from Friday through Aug. 4 at four libraries in Glendale as part of a partnership with the Glendale Unified school district.

Children can also earn free books by attending multiple lunch programs through the libraries’ summer reading program.

The locations and times are:

  • Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St., from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Library visitors can park for free for three hours in the MarketPlace parking structure on Harvard Street with validation at the Central Library service desk on the main floor.
  • Grandview Library, 1535 Fifth St., from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The library is currently under renovation, so children can enjoy a picnic lunch in the library’s parking lot.
  • Casa Verdugo Library, 1151 N. Brand Blvd., from 11:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.
  • Library Connection @ Adams Square, 1100 E. Chevy Chase Drive, from 11:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/1XTMBrx

