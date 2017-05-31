Libraries to serve free lunches to children over summer

Free lunches will be served to children, from toddlers to teens, on weekdays from Friday through Aug. 4 at four libraries in Glendale as part of a partnership with the Glendale Unified school district.
Children can also earn free books by attending multiple lunch programs through the libraries’ summer reading program.
The locations and times are:
- Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St., from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Library visitors can park for free for three hours in the MarketPlace parking structure on Harvard Street with validation at the Central Library service desk on the main floor.
- Grandview Library, 1535 Fifth St., from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The library is currently under renovation, so children can enjoy a picnic lunch in the library’s parking lot.
- Casa Verdugo Library, 1151 N. Brand Blvd., from 11:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.
- Library Connection @ Adams Square, 1100 E. Chevy Chase Drive, from 11:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/1XTMBrx
Twitter: @lamarkkellam