Caltrans closing State Route 2 for 2 nights to install signage

A segment of the Glendale (2) Freeway, from Mountain Avenue to the Foothill (210) Freeway, are expected to be closed overnight on two consecutive nights in the coming week so the California Department of Transportation can install overhead signs across the freeway.
The closures will take place between 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19 and 5 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20, and will be repeated during the same hours on Sept. 20 and 21.
Motorists traveling northbound on the 2 Freeway will be diverted to the Mountain Avenue offramp and be detoured northbound on Verdugo Road in order to connect to the 210 Freeway. Delays are expected and drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.