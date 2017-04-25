One dead and multiple injured in freeway collision near Glendale

A fatal multi-car collision closed down the Golden State (5) Freeway late in both directions Tuesday morning near Glendale, bringing traffic to a complete standstill, authorities said.

One person died as a result of the collision and at least nine others suffered minor injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway near Los Feliz Boulevard in Atwater Village, fire officials said.

According to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log, a vehicle crashed into a big rig which then collided into another big rig. That, in turn, led to one of the big rigs catching fire.

Crews from the Glendale Fire Department assisted in knocking down the flames.

Images shared on television and social media showed a small vehicle pinned underneath the charred big rig. A pick-up truck could also be seen straddling the center divider of the freeway with a vehicle pinned beneath it.

Tahnee Lightfoot, spokeswoman with the Glendale Police Department, said San Fernando Road was heavily congested as a result of the collision.

