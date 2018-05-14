Altadena woman identified in fatal collision on Glendale freeway

Celeste Milby, a resident of Altadena, was traveling northbound on the freeway around 1:50 p.m. when she attempted to exit at the Mountain Street off-ramp at an unknown speed and collided with a passing Peterbilt truck. According to California Highway Patrol, Milby "made a left turn and went down the off-ramp embankment" for an unknown reason and into the path of the truck.