Altadena woman identified in fatal collision on Glendale freeway

Authorities have identified a 69-year-old woman who died Friday after getting into a traffic collision on the 2 Freeway in Glendale.
Celeste Milby, a resident of Altadena, was traveling northbound on the freeway around 1:50 p.m. when she attempted to exit at the Mountain Street off-ramp at an unknown speed and collided with a passing Peterbilt truck. According to California Highway Patrol, Milby "made a left turn and went down the off-ramp embankment" for an unknown reason and into the path of the truck.
The truck was traveling in the No. 5 lane at about 55 mph, according to CHP.
Milby's car, an Acura MDX, was struck and both vehicles went across all lanes of traffic and crashed into the freeway's center divider. Milby received major injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, CHP said. She died later that day.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information can contact CHP's Altadena office at (626) 296-8100.
Twitter: @Andy_Truc