No major injuries reported in Glendale plane crash

Two people were able to walk away unharmed Friday evening after the small airplane they were in crash-landed onto a Glendale street Friday evening, according to authorities.

The incident was first reported around 9:56 p.m. after officers with the Glendale Police Department’s helicopter patrol unit noticed a small plane in distress. Sgt. Robert William, a spokesman with the department, said the patrol unit began to monitor the plane before it ultimately crashed onto Allen Avenue, just north of Glenoaks Boulevard.

William said the pilot and the passenger in the plane were able to walk away from the crash relatively unharmed. However, the passenger was transported to a nearby hospital after complaining of some pain.

No other person on the ground was injured from the crash and no property was damaged.

“The plane didn’t crash into any houses or parked vehicles it just landed on the street,” William said.

KTLA reported the crash was a result of the plane losing an engine on its way to Hollywood Burbank Airport. The airport is less than seven miles away from the crash site.

William said an official cause hasn’t been determined and the crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

A portion of Allen Avenue between West Glenoaks Boulevard and Glenwood Road was closed to traffic as a result of the crash.

