Glendale apartment complex burglarized while being fumigated

Residents of a Glendale apartment complex were the victims of burglary after they discovered some of their personal belongings had been stolen while the building was being fumigated, police say.

The incident took place in the 1100 block of Linden Avenue and happened sometime between Sept. 12 and 14. Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department, said six units were broken into while the building was covered by a fumigation tent.

The burglaries remain under investigation, but Lightfoot said the department has no suspect information and there was no video surveillance of the complex.

Anyone with information can contact Glendale detectives at (818) 548-4911.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc