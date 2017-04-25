Flames engulf Glendale garage

Authorities are looking into what caused a garage fire that broke out at a Glendale home on Monday.

The Glendale Fire Department first received word at around 2:10 p.m. of heavy smoke coming from the detached garage at a home in the 300 block of West California Avenue. Anita Shandi, a department spokeswoman, said the home was not occupied at the time of the blaze.

The fire had spread to nearby trees and structures when firefighters arrived. Residents living nearby were evacuated, Shandi said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames at around 2:50 p.m., with one firefighter suffering minor injuries.

