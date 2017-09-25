Garbage truck catches fire in Glendale, destroys 2 cars

A fire that engulfed a garbage truck in Glendale Monday morning also destroyed two other vehicles parked on the street, according to the Glendale Fire Department.

A Glendale Public Works garbage truck caught fire around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Montrose and Liberty avenues. Anita Shandi, a spokeswoman for the fire department, said the truck driver tried to extinguish the blaze, but it instead began to grow larger and spread.

The fire was eventually extinguished sometime later, but not before it had destroyed two cars that were parked nearby, Shandi said. She added that the driver was unharmed.

It’s unknown what caused the fire.

