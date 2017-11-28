Hospital to host event to remember lost loved ones

An event called the Gathering of Remembrance will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 at Adventist Health Glendale to let residents who have recently experienced the loss of a loved one express their grief and find support during the holiday season.

The gathering is sponsored by the Beyond Loss Bereavement Ministry and the chaplain’s department at Adventist Health Glendale.

A light buffet will be served at 5:30 p.m., and a program featuring music, stories and sharing of names will follow at 6 p.m. There will also be a “Wall of Memory” for loved ones to post photos of those they have lost.

The event, which is free, will be held in the auditorium on the ground level of Adventist Health Glendale, 1509 Wilson Terrace, Glendale.

Reservations are required. To make a reservation or for more information, call (818) 409-8008.

