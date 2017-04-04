Vartanian Davis takes lead in Glendale Community College District 4 race

Yvette Vartanian Davis claimed an early lead in the race for a District 4 seat on the Glendale Community College board of trustees, according to preliminary results Tuesday night.

She received 1,169 votes in a race in which she faced two other candidates — Rondi Werner and Victor Garcia Jr.

Provisional and late mail-in ballots still must be counted for final results.

In the college’s first district-based election, District 4, encompassing all of the city of Glendale south of Colorado Street, had the most contenders.

All three candidates expressed excitement at a shot at representing south Glendale on the board.

Werner trailed Vartanian Davis with 226 votes, while Garcia garnered 181 votes.

“I’m very happy,” Vartanian Davis said of the early numbers. “At this point, I’m in shock, and I’m very humbled.”

She said she would aim to serve her community through hard work and dedication.

“That’s what I’m about. I dedicate my life to service, and I will continue to do that forevermore,” she said.

Elsewhere in the community college race, incumbent Ann Ransford ran unopposed to represent District 2, an area that stretches from Montrose to Scholl Canyon.

Ransford received 1,929 votes.

Fellow incumbent Armine Hacopian, who ran unopposed to represent District 3 in northwest Glendale, received 1,667 votes.

