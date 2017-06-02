Glendale High graduates urged to embrace new challenges

Before letting this year’s graduates of Glendale High School start on their next chapter in life, Benjamin Wolf, the school’s principal, told them to let go and embrace new things they will experience.

“If you decide midway through college that you want to change your major, let go of the fear that you are not sticking to your original plan,” he told the 530 graduates Thursday during the school’s commencement. “Everyone is afraid to disappoint. Everyone is afraid to change. Do not dismiss the value that exists in discovering what does not make you happy. Let go.”

About an hour before the ceremony, the soon-to-be graduates, dressed in either a black or red gown, gathered along Broadway in front of the John Wayne Performing Arts Center as they talked with one another about their plans after the ceremony.

Many of the students were sporting medals around their necks, with each medal signifying different accomplishments they had completed during their four years at Glendale High.

Natalie Honarchian, who plans to attend Glendale Community College in the fall, had four medals, including a large one for a dance competition the school had won and another was for biliteracy.

“Some have more than others because they put in more time, but that doesn’t mean that everyone else didn’t accomplish anything,” she said.

Though Honarchian said that she does not know what her major will be yet, she thinks the teachers at Glendale High have given her the tools to continue her academic career.

“I think that the school provides every kind of student with something that they’re interested in, whether it’s art, dance, technology, cosmetology or different academic programs,” she said. “It’s a very well-rounded school.”

Not too far from her was Amed Lopez, who in the fall plans to attend UCLA as an economics major. He was wearing several medals, which included one for 3,000 hours of community service and another for being in the school’s honor system.

He said he will remember all the memories he has had at Glendale High, whether it was winning various speech competitions or asking a date out to a dance while he was in a coffin.

Like Honarchian, Lopez said that his alma mater has prepared him for what lies ahead and has taught him to be unique, which he thinks is a key to success.

“Be unique, no matter how difficult it is or how ugly it looks,” he said. “That’s what’s going to get you places in life. There are too many people out there that think that doing the same system or following the same path over and over again will lead you to success. You need to find your own path, and being unique will get you there.”

