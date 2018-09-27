Man assaulted and robbed by group of 4 in Glendale apartment lobby

Authorities say a group of four men assaulted and robbed a person last Thursday in the elevator of his Glendale apartment complex after asking if they could use his cellphone.
A 24-year-old man was using his laptop next to the pool of his apartment building in the 600 block of North Central Avenue when, sometime around 2 a.m., he was approached by a group of four men in their early 20s. The men reportedly wanted to use the man’s cellphone in order to order a ride-share car to pick them up and would pay him $20 in return.
The man agreed and the group traveled down an elevator to the building’s lobby, according to Sgt. Dan Suttles, a spokesman with the Glendale Police Department.
However, during the elevator ride, Suttles said the man had second thoughts and wanted to back out of the agreement.
When the elevator reached the lobby, the man was punched in the back of his head and the four men took his laptop, wallet and keys, Suttles said.
Two of the suspects were identified and arrested on suspicion of robbery, 19-year-old Angelo Taylor from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and 23-year-old Kaya Matthews of Glendale.
A third suspect was also arrested, a 23-year-old man from Beecher, Illinois, but was later released. Suttles said a fourth person was identified but has not been arrested.
It’s unknown how the four were able to enter the building.