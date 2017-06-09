Glendale Arts accepting applications for new board members

Glendale Arts, the nonprofit organization that manages the Alex Theatre and provides various arts programming in the community, is seeking nominations for new members on its board of directors.

All nominees will be contacted to schedule a 10- to 15-minute phone interview with a nomination committee member that will take place the week of July 10.

Glendale Arts’ board of directors is expected to make its final selection of new board members on Aug. 15.

Those interested may apply online at http://bit.ly/2q7EOcl

The deadline for self-nominations is June 23.

Responsibilities of board members include attending at least 75% of board meetings, committee meetings and special events; participate in one or more fundraising activities and ensure the $1,000 individual and annual “Give or Get” requirement is met; and be a member of the fund development committee during the first year of service.

