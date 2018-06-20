Glendale Centre Theatre raising money for accessible restrooms and box office

Glendale Centre Theatre will hold an event Sunday to raise money for a ticket office and restrooms on the building’s ground level and an improved sound system.
Starting at 5 p.m., attendees can enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres followed by a band performing hits by the tribute band Sergeant Pepper's Beatles. Tickets cost between $25 and $45, and attendees can choose to pay $200 or $500 for a VIP table, personalized service and a meet-and-greet with the band after the show.
The event will include live and silent auctions featuring various items, including a week at a home in Palm Desert, original sketches by a Disney animator Andrew Ramos and a stay at a Tuscany Villa.
Attendees can also bid for one of the few remaining signed posters of the original Rat Pack, said theater manager Brenda Dietlein.
Since the theater was founded in 1947, patrons with disabilities have had to go around to the back of the building to access a restroom and struggle up steps to buy tickets.
“My heart breaks for these people who struggle to get up the steps,” said Dietlein, who took over management of the venue in January. “I put this on my list as priority No. 1.”
Dietlein said it saddens her that people in wheelchairs or who need canes or walkers have to go to the back of the theater to use the restroom, instead of being able to mingle with people during the intermission. She hopes this event and several others to be scheduled throughout the year will raise enough funds to make the renovations and give people with disabilities more independence.
“We love Glendale, and our patrons love Glendale Centre Theatre,” she said. “It just reminds them of a simpler time. I’m hoping the community gets behind this cause.”
Those interested can purchase tickets at glendalecentretheatre.com.