Glendale Fire Department warns of phony fundraiser

Authorities are warning Glendale residents to hang up the phone if they receive a call asking for money on behalf of the fire department.

The solicitations for donations are scams. The Glendale Fire Department is not calling or asking for money, according to authorities.

Anita Shandi, a spokeswoman for the department, said several residents have received calls from the suspected victims, but no one has reported giving money. When the residents asked the caller for a name or number the call would immediately end, she said.

Anyone who has received such a message should contact the department at (818) 550-5613.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc