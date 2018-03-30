GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

Glendale Memorial receives multimillion-dollar contribution, will rename plaza

Mar 30, 2018 | 2:20 PM
Wayne Herron, left, vice president of philanthropy for Glendale Memorial Health Foundation, Julie Sprengel, senior vice president of operations for Dignity Health Southern California and interim chief executive of Glendale Memorial, accept a donation from Martha and David Ho. (Courtesy of Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital)

Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital recently received a $2.5-million donation from the S. H. Ho Foundation.

In honor of the contribution, hospital officials will rename the plaza in the center of the facility's campus as the S. H. Ho Plaza.

"We are truly grateful for the S. H. Ho Foundation and [its] unwavering confidence in our mission to serve the poor and disenfranchised," said Julie Sprengel, senior vice president of operations for Dignity Health Southern California and interim chief executive of Glendale Memorial. "We truly value our shared belief that the homeless, sick and suffering deserve access to healthcare delivered with humankindness."

With this recent gift, the Glendale Memorial Health Foundation has raised $4.1 million in its three-year "Humankindness in the Making" campaign, which started in 2016, with a goal to secure $5 million for facility upgrades and expansion, including the relocating and remodeling of the hospital's digestive health lab and the Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine.

