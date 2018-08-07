Glendale residents gather at Pacific Park for National Night Out

Glendale residents and members of the police department came together in Pacific Park on Tuesday for the annual National Night Out.
Hosted by the Glendale Police Department, the event was one of several others held in the city and featured safety demonstrations and seminars from officers as well as free food.
National Night Out is held every year across the country on the first Tuesday in August and is meant to foster a closer relationship between law enforcement agencies and the communities they’re sworn to protect.