Glendale Police Department to host anonymous gun buyback event

The Glendale Police Department will be hosting an anonymous gun buyback event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27.
“The gun buyback program provides an opportunity and an incentive for people to safely dispose of unwanted firearms with no questions asked,” police chief Carl Povilaitis stated in a news release issued Friday. “These are guns that may otherwise fall into the wrong hands.”
Glendale police officers will be on the scene to accept guns at the Civic Center parking garage, 650 E. Wilson Ave.
Participants will receive a $100 Target gift card for each handgun, shotgun or rifle and a $200 Target gift card for each state-classified assault weapon. There’s a limit of three gift cards per participant.
Weapons collected will be checked for lost or stolen status and, if applicable, will be returned to their legal owners, the organizers said.
All other firearms collected during the event will be destroyed in compliance with state law requirements.
Police department officials said participants to deliver guns unloaded, with clips or magazines removed and carried in the trunk.
Guns should also be transported with the slide, or bolt, retracted and in an open position, officials said.
For more information, call the public information office at (818) 548-4818.