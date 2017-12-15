Glendale’s top cop announces retirement

After serving the city of Glendale for four years and having three decades in law enforcement under his belt, Police Chief Robert Castro will retire at the end of this year.

His last day on the job is set for Dec. 29.

In a letter sent to members of the department this week, Castro, 52, said his decision to retire was triggered in part because of “recent family obligations, needs and my personal health.

“I am extremely proud of all of you who have worked hard and supported me to achieve the vision of making the Glendale Police Department the premiere law enforcement agency it is,” he said. “I am confident the foundation we have built will ensure even greater successes in the future.”

Prior to becoming the top cop for the Glendale Police Department in 2013, Castro served as chief in Glendora.

Upon Castro’s retirement, Deputy Police Chief Carl Povalitis will serve as interim police chief, according to city officials.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc