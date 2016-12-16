Glendale police deliver Christmas presents to 23 families

Officers with the Glendale Police Department played Santa and his elves Thursday evening as they delivered presents to 23 local families in need.

The deliveries were a part of the Glendale Police Officers Assn.'s Cops for Kids program with many of the presents purchased by the officers themselves. Before heading out across the city, the police first had to wrap the presents at the department's headquarters.

"There are tables set up where. Everybody brings their gifts in, and we are split up into groups," Glendale police spokesperson Tahnee Lightfoot said. "Officers and their families then deliver the presents."

Last week, officers delivered Christmas trees to those same families.

