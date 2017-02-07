Three Glendale Unified teachers receive grants to support their work in the classroom

A group of current and retired Glendale educators recently delivered hundreds of dollars in grants to three Glendale Unified teachers in support of their work in the classroom.

Local residents Cheryl Duncan, Laurie Appleton, Joan Kelly and Judy Houlihan delivered to three Glendale Unified teachers $400 each.

The four women belong to the Epsilon Epsilon chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a group that works to support women in education and honor them for their service. The group also endows scholarships and will "support desirable legislation in the interest of education and of women educators," Duncan said.

Edison Elementary sixth-grade teacher Jenniffer Marquez, center, received a $400 grant from the Epsilon Epsilon chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma.

The local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma is made up of current and retired Glendale Unified principals, teacher specialists, librarians, counselors and teachers who provide district staff with grants and volunteer hours.

Delta Kappa Gamma also supports the La Crescenta-based Desi Geestman Foundation, a nonprofit that helps pediatric cancer patients, and the Jared Box Project, which enlists volunteers nationwide to fill boxes with toys and games and deliver them to local hospitals for children undergoing chemotherapy.

Fourth-grade Cerritos Elementary teacher Ashley Hamilton has started to use her $400 grant to purchase books that will challenge her students as they learn about character motives, cause and effect, theme and inferences, Duncan said.

Some of the books she's purchased come from the "Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle" and "Henry and Mudge" series, as well as some "Magic Tree House" books, "Nancy Drew" novels and copies of "A Wrinkle in Time."

Mark Keppel Visual and Performing Arts magnet school teacher Aydee Salas, center, received a $400 grant from the Epsilon Epsilon chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma.

"I feel extremely lucky to have been chosen for this grant because every teacher has a list of materials and supplies they want to supplement their instruction and strengthen their students' knowledge," Hamilton said. "The books I have purchased, so far, are books that are not found in our library because I want to expose my class [to books] beyond the walls of our school library."

At Edison Elementary, sixth-grade teacher Jenniffer Marquez will use the money to teach her students how to report the news and share current events.

Using an iPad with iMovie installed on it, Marquez will set up two portable microphones and a green screen to create a stage from which students can report the news.

At Mark Keppel Visual and Performing Arts magnet school, Aydee Salas will teach students about LEGO sculpture artist Nathan Sawaya and then guide them as they create their own three-dimensional works of art, Duncan said.

