Glendale resident hospitalized after house fire

A Glendale resident was hospitalized after a home caught fire Sunday evening.

Sometime around 7 p.m., the Glendale Fire Department received a call about a house fire in the 1800 block of Greenbriar Road. According to Anita Shandi, a spokeswoman for the department, a two-story home had smoke spewing from its roof.

The flames, which were contained to a bedroom and closet in the home, were extinguished around 7:20 p.m. A resident suffered first- and second-degree burns and was transported to a nearby hospital.

It’s estimated the home sustained $30,000 worth of damage, Shandi said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc