Suspects sought in robbery at Glendale Whole Foods

A woman was robbed Monday afternoon as she was loading groceries into her car at a Glendale Whole Foods.

The 44-year-old La Crescenta resident was in the parking lot of the Whole Foods at 331 N. Glendale Ave. around 2:38 p.m. when a man walked up and grabbed her wallet. The woman had kept her wallet under her armpit while she was putting away her groceries, according to the Glendale Police Department.

The woman attempted to chase the man, but he got away after entering a waiting vehicle that fled northbound on Glendale Avenue, police spokeswoman Tahnee Lightfoot said.

Join the conversation on Facebook »

The man is described as black, with a thin build, short black hair, between 15 to 20 years old and standing 5 feet 5. He was seen wearing black sneakers, a gray shirt and dark-colored basketball shorts.

A witness at the scene described the getaway driver as a black man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Lightfoot said the car is a dark gray, four-door Mercedes-Benz with paper plates.

While the Whole Foods does have security cameras, Lightfoot said they do not cover the section of the parking lot where the robbery occurred.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Glendale Police Department at (818) 548-4911.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc