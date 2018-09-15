Glendale Unified College and Career Fair draws crowd

The Glendale Unified School District hosted its 26th annual college and career fair on Wednesday at the Glendale Civic Auditorium.
An estimated 700 people attended this year’s gathering, which tops the approximately 600 who showed up for last year’s event, according to Felix Melendez, the school district’s executive director of secondary education.
Also, representatives from more than 100 college, university and career services were on hand.
Harvard, Loyola Marymount and University of Nevada, Las Vegas were some of the universities that has representatives in attendance, along with several Cal State and University of California schools and Glendale Community College. There were also representatives from fire and police departments, along with the armed services.
Also, Glendale Community College representatives gave two presentations on financial aid and filing a free application for federal student aid.
Glendale Unified also highlighted its career-technology education, or CTA, programs at its high schools.
The event and parking were free.