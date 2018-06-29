Glendale school district looks to fill committee vacancies

Vacancies have opened for three seats on two Glendale Unified School District committees that need to be filled by the middle of next month.
The Superintendent’s Facility Advisory Committee, or SFAC, has two openings, and the Citizens’ Board Oversight Committee, or CBOC, needs one additional person.
“The SFAC and CBOC provide opportunity for select members of the Glendale and La Crescenta communities to contribute their construction and financial expertise as committee advisers to the superintendent,” said Supt. Winfred B. Roberson Jr. “Both of these valuable committees represent [Glendale Unified’s] commitment to stakeholder engagement and transparent fiscal oversight, relating to Measure S dollars.”
The SFAC was created in 2011 to oversee that Measure S dollars are distributed in the most efficient manner for facilities, technology and equipment use.
Measure S is a voter-approved bond proposition that authorized the district to issue up $270 million of general-obligation bonds to fund capital projects, improvements and related costs.
The SFAC reviews those activities and makes recommendations to Roberson in regards to expenses.
SFAC members are appointed to terms of two or three years, but cannot serve more than five years consecutively. Committee meetings are held twice a month on Mondays.
The committee last met June 11 and discussed several items, including overcrowding relief at Muir Elementary School, as well as security surveillance systems and play area improvements.
The Citizens’ Board Oversight Committee meets quarterly. Members serve one- or two-year terms and are not allowed more than three consecutive terms or six years in a row.
Like the SFAC, the CBOC was established after the passage of Measure S, and members oversee how bond funds are spent.
While the district is looking for local parents or residents to fill the openings, consideration is also given to members of local business organizations or senior citizen organizations.
“The CBOC and SFAC are excellent ways for our community members to share their expertise and provide input on the future of [Glendale Unified] facilities provided by Measure S funds,” said Kristina Nam, the district’s communications director. “We hope to garner a lot of interest in these two important committees.”
Applications can be found at gusd.net and must be turned in by July 20.