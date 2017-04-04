Early returns are in for Glendale Unified’s first district-based election

In the two contested races in the Glendale Unified school board election, Greg Krikorian took an early lead in the District B race as did Shant Sahakian in District D, according to preliminary results Tuesday night.

Final results will be announced after provisional and late mail-in ballots are counted.

District B encompasses northwest Glendale, where Krikorian ran against Vardan Stepanyan.

Early results showed Krikorian received 1,954 votes and Stepanyan had 451.

“Even though it’s early … it’s a resounding statement that the community, the parents, the teachers, the mothers and fathers, the students all rallied behind Greg,” Krikorian said. “It was a reverberating message in District B in their confidence in me. I’m so honored to have all the support of the voters, but we still have a lot of work to do as a community and a lot of work to do as a school district.”

In the District D race, Shant Sahakian garnered votes over Joal Ryan, according to the early tally.

Sahakian received 1,364 votes, compared to Ryan’s 730.

District D includes the Scholl Canyon, Chevy Chase Canyon and Adams Hill neighborhoods.

“It’s a privilege to run for the seat, and I would be honored to have the opportunity to serve,” Sahakian said.

Meanwhile, incumbent Armina Gharpetian ran unopposed for the District C seat and received 2,026 votes.

The district includes the Woodbury and Verdugo Woodlands neighborhoods.

