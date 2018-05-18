Glendale Unified high schools rank among the top 12% nationwide

Glendale high schools rank among the nation's best, according to a U.S. News & World Report released May 9.
Crescenta Valley, Clark Magnet, Glendale and Hoover high schools all received a silver medal, which indicates its students have a high level of college readiness. Crescenta Valley High School ranked in the top 3%, Clark Magnet High in the top 4%, Hoover High in the top 10% and Glendale High in the top 12% of high schools nationally.
U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 20,500 public high schools in the country and identified which best serve their students. The report gives top schools a gold, silver or bronze medal that indicates how prepared its students are for college based on three primary crieteria: performance on state proficiency tests, participation rate and performance in AP and IB coursework and exams, and finally, graduation rates.
California earned the second most gold and silver medals.
"We're extremely proud of the students and the staff," said Jennifer Earl, principal of Herbert Hoover High School. "We're always working overtime to figure out how we can help each and every student."
Earl added that Hoover High, like many public schools, has the added challenge of having many students who are first generation immigrants. About 80% of its students speak a second language and more than 60% are eligible for the free or reduced lunch program. Earl noted Hoover's tutoring programs, writing labs and intervention programs like Fresh Start, which gives freshmen who struggled in eighth grade educational assistance.
"We are blessed that we do get the money for intervention," she said. "We always look at the data and find ways to give students the extra help they need."
Ben Wolf, principal of Glendale High, said the silver medal ranking is particularly meaningful because it considers a variety of criteria, not just standardized testing scores.
Wolf said the AP class participation rate at Glendale High has increased in just the last couple years. The school went from having two AP European history courses to four and from two government and economic classes to four. The school also offers free, 24/7 online tutoring by the Princeton Review for several subjects and all AP classes.
"In any school, you have to actively look to improve, but you also have to have great teachers," he said. "Our teachers really care about the kids and want them to be successful."
Principals of Crescenta Valley and Clark Magnet high schools could not be reached for comment.
Hoover High ranked No. 384 in California, according to the report. It has an AP participation rate of 46%, of which 55% pass. The high school has a 69% reading proficiency and 41% math proficiency level among students.
Crescenta Valley High ranked No. 90 within California, with an AP participation rate of 65%. Of that, 83% passed the AP exams. The school also has an 84% reading proficiency level and a 62% math proficiency among students.
Specific data for Glendale High School and Clark Magnet High school were not available.
"Our talented teachers, classified staff, and administrators work tirelessly alongside our parents and community to provide an exceptional education for every student," said GUSD Supt. Winfred B. Roberson, Jr. in a statement. "No matter which GUSD school our students attend, they are sure to receive a top-tier education that prepares them for a bright future."
