Survey says Glendale Unified students are less confident in district compared to last year

"We do everything in our power to invite parents to send notifications," she said. "We have the apps and emails and texts and you name it, and when you go to these community meetings, I'm sitting there and I'm looking and, 'where are these parents? Where are they?' That's one thing that really bothers me. I don't know. I don't know if there's something that we have to do differently. I really don't know how to address this."