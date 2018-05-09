Glendale Water & Power recognized for its service

Glendale's water and power department was recognized for its service by the American Public Power Assn. last month.
Glendale Water & Power earned the association's Platinum Level Reliable Public Power Provider, or RP3, which recognizes water departments' reliability, workplace safety, workforce development and system improvement. APPA's presented GWP the award at its Engineering & Operations Technical Conference on April 30.
About 240 of the nation's more than 2,000 water and power departments have been given the designation, which is awarded to applicants who show evidence of their practices and pass a review by 18 public power experts. The designation will be valid for three years.
To earn the RP3 designation, GWP had to demonstrate it provides reliable day-to-day services, has a safety "culture," offers staff training through workshops or college courses and has a plan in place for improvement, among other criteria. Public Power experts then score utilities departments on their performance.
There are three levels of designation. Diamond, for those who score between 98 and 100%, Platinum for a score of between 90 and 97% and Gold for 80 to 89%.
"The prestigious RP3 designation indicates that our reliable service and safety standards meet high industry principles," said GWP general manager Stephen Zurn in a statement. "We take pride in the work we do to power our community and are very pleased to get this recognition from the APPA."
