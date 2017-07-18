Local pharmacy in the finals for national honor

Haig Pharmacy, an independent pharmacy for 30 years in Glendale, is a finalist for the 2017 Good Neighbor Pharmacy of the Year Award.

Good Neighbor Pharmacy is a national network of independent pharmacies and a part of AmerisourceBergen.

Local residents can vote for Haig Pharmacy to receive the honor by visiting GNPPharmacyoftheYear.com.

Three winners will be named Friday during Good Neighbor Pharmacy’s 2017 Thoughtspot conference and trade show in Las Vegas.

“[Haig] is being honored for overcoming mounting industry pressures and delivering cost-effective, patient-centric care,” according to a statement from Good Neighbor Pharmacy.

