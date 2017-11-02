Glendale Health Festival to provide free health screenings

The eighth annual Glendale Health Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Pacific Edison Community Center, 501 S. Pacific Ave., Glendale.

The event will be free and open to the public.

The festival will be organized much like a visit to a doctor’s office. Attendees will begin at a triage area, where volunteers will take down pertinent information and make recommendations about available health screenings and services.

Attendees will have blood-pressure, cholesterol and blood-sugar measurements taken and then sit down with a physician, who will make individualized recommendations.

If there are additional questions, various specialty physicians, such as cardiologists, neurologists and podiatrists will be on-site to make recommendations.

Licensed eye-care specialists will perform eye screenings and dilated eye exams.

There will be a dental screening area for evaluations and consultations by dentists.

Breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings will also be offered.

The Glendale Health Festival is sponsored by the Armenian American Medical Society in collaboration with other organizations as well as area agencies and hospitals.

For more information, visit www.aamsc.com or contact the Armenian American Medical Society at (818) 980-7777 or email info@aamsc.com.

mark.kellam@latimes.com

Twitter: @lamarkkellam