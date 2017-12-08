Philanthropy officer for Glendale Memorial Health Foundation receives state honor

Wayne Herron, chief philanthropy officer for the Glendale Memorial Health Foundation, recently received the Outstanding Leader Award from the Southern California Assn. of Health Care Development.

The foundation is associated with Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital.

Herron has been a professional fundraiser since 1996. Over the course of his career, Herron’s teams have raised over $100 million.

“Wayne chose a profession based on his passion — to help others. It’s evident in his daily work and his commitment to support Glendale Memorial Hospital through his dedicated fundraising efforts,” said Julie Sprengel, this hospital’s interim president. “He is a shining example of philanthropy, and we congratulate him on the well-deserved award.”

Herron was born and raised in Burbank. He holds a bachelor’s degree from New Hope Christian College in Eugene, Ore., and a master of divinity degree from Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena. Initially, he pursued pastoral church ministry, but later made a career change to philanthropy.

Herron began his career in philanthropy at Fuller Theological Seminary as a major gift officer. After a short stay at Occidental College, he moved onto Azusa Pacific University in 2001, where he led its major gifts program. He was recruited to Art Center College of Design in 2007 and served as the head of its development program. In 2013, he joined the Glendale Memorial Health Foundation.

Herron, a La Cañada Flintridge resident, is a member of a number of professional, volunteer and educational organizations including the Assn. of Fundraising Professionals and Assn. for Healthcare Philanthropy. He also serves on the board of directors of the Glendale Chamber of Commerce.

He and his wife, Yvonne, have been married for 24 years and have three sons.

mark.kellam@latimes.com

Twitter: @lamarkkellam