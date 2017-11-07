Mother and daughter given probation for fatal hit-and-run

A mother and daughter have been sentenced to probation for their involvement in a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of an 81-year-old Glendale man.

The sentencing, which was done last month, comes over a year after Martiros Arutyunyan was struck by a car while legally crossing Broadway from Belmont Street on the night of April 16, 2016. Sgt. Dan Suttles, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department, said the white sedan that struck Arutyunyan was seen fleeing from the area after the collision.

After days of investigation, police identified 67-year-old Goar Davtyan as the driver of the vehicle and arrested her on suspicion of felony hit-and-run as well as vehicular manslaughter. Her daughter, 41-year-old Alina Davtyan, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to a crime and filing a false insurance claim.

Police discovered the white sedan driven by the elder Davtyan had damage consistent with the collision. However, police said the two had told authorities the damage was the result of a different collision, for which Alina Davtyan filed an insurance claim.

Last month, the mother and daughter were in court, where they pleaded no contest to the collision and the subsequent attempted cover-up.

Goar Davtyan was sentenced to three years of formal probation, 720 hours of community service and ordered to pay $300 to the state’s Restitution Fund for victims of crimes.

Alina Davtyan was sentenced to three years of summary probation — meaning no formal meetings with a probation officer — as well as 30 days of community service. She was also ordered to pay $300 to the Restitution Fund.

