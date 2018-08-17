La Crescenta home burglarized as family slept inside, police say

Authorities say a brazen burglar broke into a La Crescenta home earlier this month, stealing from the residence while a family slept inside.
A man living in the 2700 block of Ridgepine Drive woke up on the morning of Aug. 4 and noticed several doors around his home had been left open. When he investigated further, he saw his Mercedes-Benz was missing from the driveway. Also gone were several containers of jewelry that had been inside the home.
According to an incident report from the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, the man checked surveillance footage from his property that showed an unknown person had been walking around the interior of the home at around 4:52 a.m. that day. The man, his wife and son were all asleep at the time the intruder came inside.
The sheriff’s report said the unknown man, equipped with a flashlight, spent several minutes inside various rooms at the home and taking the missing jewelry, according to the footage, which also documented the vehicle leaving the property at 5:07 a.m.
The burglar was described as someone with a mustache and short goatee wearing a “light colored long-sleeved shirt, dark shorts and a light-colored ball cap.”
There was no sign of tampering or forced entry of the open doors and the home was not equipped with an alarm system, the report said.
Authorities said the stolen vehicle, which was equipped with a GPS, was recovered later that day in Los Angeles. A sheriff’s deputy found the car had been abandoned and it was towed back to La Crescenta where fingerprints and DNA samples were taken.
The stolen jewelry was not recovered with the car.