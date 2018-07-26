Roommates were unaware of drug lab operation in Glendale home, police say

Authorities arrested a man on Friday suspected of operating an illegal butane honey-oil lab out of a Glendale home.
John Kelly, 52, was taken into custody after the Glendale Police Department received a tip about the suspected manufacturing operation in the 1400 block of Randall Street. The information was derived from an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to Sgt. Dan Suttles, a spokesman for the department.
Butane honey oil is a type of concentrated cannabis product made when marijuana is soaked in butane in order to extract the plant’s essential oils. The process can lead to explosions if the butane gas builds up in an enclosed area and ignites from a spark.
Although not a prevalent issue in Glendale, Suttles said he has observed a slight uptick in honey-oil production in L.A. County.
“A lot of people are exploring their options now because there are less legal ramifications with marijuana law,” he said.
In addition to Kelly, two other people at the residence were taken into custody, a 45-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man who owned the home.
Suttles said the man and woman were later released after officers did not find any evidence they were aware of Kelly’s alleged activities.
The lab used to manufacture the oil was located on the back patio of the home underneath a makeshift tarp cover, according to Suttles.
He also said a search of the home uncovered 33 unused cans of butane, 15 empty cans of butane, equipment used to manufacture the oil, several grams of the finished product, paraphernalia used in drug sales and more than 200 grams of methamphetamine.
Kelly was booked on suspicion of possession of meth for sale and manufacturing concentrated cannabis using a volatile solvent.