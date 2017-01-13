Fire at Glendale home causes $400K in damages

Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire in Glendale Friday morning, authorities say.

Glendale firefighters responded to reports of a blaze in the 2600 block of Bogue Drive at around 9:50 a.m., and the fire was subsequently extinguished. Glendale police spokeswoman Tahnee Lightfoot said the home’s occupants were away at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Lightfoot said the home suffered $300,000 in structural damage and there was $100,000 in damages to contents.

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc