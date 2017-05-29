Flames engulf Glendale home during Memorial Day weekend

Glendale firefighters battled a house fire over the holiday weekend after receiving word of heavy smoke billowing from the home, authorities said.

The fire was first reported around 8:50 a.m. Sunday after a neighbor spotted a fire coming from the front porch of a home in the 500 block of Olmsted Drive.

Anita Shandi, a spokeswoman with the Glendale Fire Department, said the home was unoccupied at the time.

Shandi said the flames were knocked down around 9:17 a.m., and the fire was contained to only the front of the home.

According to KNBC-4, neighbors reported hearing explosion before the fire broke out. The station also reported the owners had recently sold the home and were in the middle of moving.

It’s unknown where or how the fire occurred, and the incident remains under investigation, according to Shandi.

