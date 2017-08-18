Glendale man rescued from house fire is in critical condition

Authorities are investigating a fire that erupted in a Glendale home Wednesday afternoon that left its occupant in critical condition.

The Glendale Fire Department responded to a fire in the 400 block of South Columbus Avenue sometime around 2:45 p.m. Anita Shandi, a spokeswoman for the department, said one person was trapped inside the burning single-family home.

“[Fire] crews quickly initiated a fire attack and primary search in order to rescue the victim inside,” Shandi said. “Upon locating the victim, firefighters removed him from the structure and quickly initiated medical care.”

The man was transported to a nearby hospital.

Shandi said the fire spread to a nearby two-story apartment building, partially damaging it. A firefighter was injured while at the scene, sustaining burns to his left hand.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames around 3:20 p.m. It’s unknown what caused the fire.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc