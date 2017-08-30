ID theft suspect had pellet gun made to look like a ‘semiautomatic’ pistol, police say

Glendale police arrested a man Sunday evening said to be responsible for several identity-theft incidents.

Sometime around 7:20 p.m., the Glendale Police Department was called to the 1800 block of Ransom Road regarding a suspicious car parked in a cul-de-sac. Department spokeswoman Tahnee Lightfoot said officers contacted the vehicle’s 32-year-old driver, Gabriel Freeman, and an unidentified passenger.

She said officers noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the car.

While conducting a search of the vehicle, officers found a pellet gun in the glove box made to look like a black semiautomatic pistol, Lightfoot said. Police also found two glass methamphetamine pipes and a box full of checks written to other people as well as bank account numbers with their corresponding pins, according to Lightfoot.

Social Security numbers, along with stolen mail, were also reportedly found inside the car.

Officers also reported that the registration for the vehicle Freeman was driving had expired in 2014, and a fake registration sticker had been placed on the license plate.

Freeman was booked on suspicion of identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and registration fraud. The passenger in the car was not involved in the police investigation and was released at the scene, Lightfoot said.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc