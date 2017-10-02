Balboa Elementary hosts first International Day Festival

Families, students and local residents enjoyed food as well as arts and crafts Friday evening at Balboa Elementary School’s first International Day Festival.

The event featured live entertainment such as the Mariachi Jalisco band and the Glendale-based Zvartnots Dance Ensemble.

About a dozen vendors sold soaps, artwork and food. One stand displayed colorful sand, which attendees could use to make bottles of sand art.

Principal Sona Arakelian credited the school’s parent-teacher association for helping put on the festival and said it embodied what Balboa is about.

“We find diversity beautiful, and we greatly value the importance of cultural identity. We want our students to be well rounded, to be culturally aware, to love and respect one another regardless of where they come from, and we strive to create a united and harmonious environment for all,” she said.

