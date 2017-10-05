GUSD participates in Walk to School Day

Students, parents and Glendale Unified School District leaders met at nearby parks and shopping complexes to walk together toward Mark Keppel Elementary School Wednesday morning as part of International Walk to School Day.

The event promotes physical activity — teaching children safe walking skills and concern for the environment — and helps reduce traffic congestion and pollution near schools.

Supt. Winfred Roberson Jr. and board member Shant Sahakian joined parents and students on their walk to the visual arts and performing arts magnet school.

Fourth-grader Tyler Hong, 9, carried a Walk to School Day sign and led his peers and parents toward the campus.

A mascot shaped like a stop sign greeted parents and students, posed for photos and encouraged everyone to walk safely.

