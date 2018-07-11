Local unions react to Janus ruling with uncertainty, hope

From the inevitability of a groundbreaking decision springs lament, uncertainty and hope for teachers unions representing the Burbank and Glendale Unified school districts as well as Glendale Community College in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on Janus vs. the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
On June 27, the nation’s highest court voted 5-4 that no public union can compel nonmembers to pay fees for collective bargaining and that doing so was a violation of free speech.
The court’s action nullified California’s “fair share” rules that required employees represented by unions to pay dues or agency fees.
“I was disappointed, absolutely disappointed,” said Taline Arsenian, president of the Glendale Teachers Assn. “The reality is that there are costs associated with collective bargaining and it takes a certain amount of training, manpower and organizing and that cost should be paid for.”
The Glendale union represents nearly 1,250 members that pay a tiered system of dues that range from $38.60 up to $109.50 per month, for 10 months.
That money is sliced into thirds with the bulk going to the California Teachers Assn. and a portion also reserved for the National Education Assn.
This year, the Glendale Teachers Assn. negotiated a 1.5% pay raise retroactive from July 1, 2016, for the 2016-17 school year and a 1.5% salary increase retroactive to July 1, 2017, for the just-concluded school year.
On the same afternoon Janus was announced, Glendale union members received paychecks from those retroactive raises.
On the flip side, Diana Abasta, president of the Burbank Teachers Assn., and her members are in negotiations with Burbank Unified officials.
The district has already budgeted for a 1% one-time scheduled raise, a 1% increase, retroactive to July 2017, and a .25% hike, retroactive to January 2018 in the 2018-19 budget. The Burbank teachers union is countering with a 5% salary increase, retroactive to July 2017.
Abasta represents approximately 878 members and five fee payers, while her organization’s monthly dues range from $43.15 for part-time/hourly employees to $172.55 for teachers who are working more than 60% of a normal assignment.
The Janus decision did not catch Abasta off guard.
“The case was a blatant effort to weaken the ability of workers to join together as unions to speak with one strong, effective and united voice,” Abasta said.
“For educators, this was part of an attempt to stop us from standing up for our students, for each other and for public educators,” she added.
Roger Bowerman, president of the Glendale College Guild, had been ready since a California challenge to fair share provisions, known as Friedrichs vs. California Teachers Assn., split the U.S. Supreme Court 4-4 in 2016.
“We had time to really prepare and one of the things we did was help make our membership really aware of the important things that unions do,” Bowerman said.
“Unions bargain for working conditions and salaries. They also address issues for social justices and are involved in their communities,” he added.
Bowerman estimates that the guild has around 800 members enrolled out of a possible 850. He also doesn’t think the fees are burdensome.
“We have a flat percentage. Everyone pays the same percentage, which is 1%,” Bowerman said. “It’s not onerous.”
In June, the guild and Glendale College agreed to a host of nonsalary negotiations, including giving instructors a choice of computers and an increase in travel and conference stipends.
Outside of salary negotiations, Bowerman also takes pride in other rights the guild has ensured.
“One thing is that we secured paid office hours for our adjuncts in the same proportion as for full-timers,” Bowerman said. “It used to be that adjuncts were only paid for two thirds of the amount of time that a full-timer was paid.”
Abasta, Arsenian and Bowerman have slightly different views going forward.
“We have been preparing for anything, and if we have to budget a tighter budget than that will be the case,” Abasta said.
“We’re so very careful on how the money is spent. We have the money there for members who have to file grievances or go into arbitration. We’ve been fortunate because that’s not something we’ve had to do a lot of in Burbank,” Abasta added.
While Abasta braces for a potentially big impact, Arsenian is hoping for a rally.
“The reason you pay to own a car or ride a bus to get from A to B and there is a cost associated,” Arsenian said.
“This decision has allowed for passengers to take the bus and not pay. The good news for us locally is that our members are cognizant of the benefits and costs of bargaining. I don’t see our members turning their backs on us now. We might even be stronger.”
Like Arsenian, Bowerman believes a solid foundation will keep the union viable.
“We have a strong pro-union culture here on campus,” he said. “In terms of our local union, we feel pretty good because we have a long history of the union being really closely connected with the faculty. We’re here for them,” he added.