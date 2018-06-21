Kaprielian promoted to RD White Elementary principal

A simple question sparked a drive that led one-time substitute teacher Lisa Kaprielian to become Richardson D. White Elementary School’s new principal, as was announced at a Glendale Unified school board meeting on Tuesday.
Kaprielian, 41, had served as assistant principal at RD White for three years under the leadership of Narek Kassabian, who is moving over to lead Wilson Middle School.
“When Narek Kassabian got promoted to become the principal at Wilson Middle School, I thought to myself, since RD White is a such a great school, I would gladly welcome whoever took over that role,” Kaprielian said.
“That’s when I realized, ‘Why not me?’ I can do this. So, I decided to apply for the position,” she added.
The Pasadena resident has spent 18 years in the district, rising from substitute teacher, to teacher, to teacher specialist and then assistant principal. Kaprielian has spent time at just about every district school and is a former teacher specialist at Toll and John Muir middle schools.
Kaprielian is a Cal State Northridge product, having earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies, a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy studies and an administrative credential.
“I am so absolutely proud of her accomplishments,” Kassabian said. “She knows the students and the family and the staff at RD White and is a perfect fit at a fantastic school.”
Part of Kaprielian’s motivation to apply for the principal’s position was to build upon the work of previous administrators.
“I’m following in the steps of great leaders who established a rich tradition that now I’ve been part of for three years,” she said. “So, I’m proud to have an opportunity to take over that role.”
Though Kaprielian was raised in Northridge, Greg Krikorian, Glendale Unified board president, was quite familiar with the family name.
“What a small world it is. I remember when we first moved here from Connecticut in 1989, 1990. My late father, John – who passed away years ago – and I met ‘Joe’ Hovsep Kaprielian and the Great Carpet Co. (located in Atwater Village),” Krikorian said of Kaprielian’s father-in-law and part owner of the establishment, “and it’s a special moment to have you and the family here today.”