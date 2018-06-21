Kaprielian promoted to RD White Elementary principal

“What a small world it is. I remember when we first moved here from Connecticut in 1989, 1990. My late father, John – who passed away years ago – and I met ‘Joe’ Hovsep Kaprielian and the Great Carpet Co. (located in Atwater Village),” Krikorian said of Kaprielian’s father-in-law and part owner of the establishment, “and it’s a special moment to have you and the family here today.”