La Crescenta home catches fire, no injuries reported

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to a La Crescenta home Thursday afternoon after witnesses reported seeing smoke and flames.

Around 3:15 p.m., a single-story home in the 4700 block of La Crescenta Avenue caught fire. A fire engine crew from the Los Angeles County Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze within 12 minutes of arriving on the scene, according to a department spokesman.

No injuries were reported at the scene, and it’s unclear if the home was occupied at the time of the fire.

