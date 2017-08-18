Glendale police investigating late-night stabbing

An argument between two people turned violent Thursday night, resulting in a man being stabbed on a Glendale street, according to police.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Alameda Avenue and Glenoaks Boulevard. Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department, said a 46-year-old man was stabbed after there was a “dispute between individuals.”

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The stab wound was non-life threatening, according to Lightfoot.

No description of the suspect is available at this time, and the stabbing remains under investigation.

