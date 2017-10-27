Antaeus Theatre presents play about sex, manipulation, betrayal

The Antaeus Theatre Co. in Glendale is presenting the sexual cat-and-mouse drama “Les Liaisons Dangereuses,” through Dec. 10.

The play, set in the 1700s, tells the story of two ex-lovers who plot to destroy the reputation of an innocent young aristocrat, according to the website for the play’s recent Broadway production.

Their game of seduction and manipulation becomes more and more complicated, and they find out the cost of their scheme is higher than they originally thought.

The play was written in 1985 by Christopher Hampton, adapted from the 1782 novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos.

It was made into the film “Dangerous Liaisons” in 1988, starring Glenn Close and John Malkovich, and later given a modern-day spin in the movie “Cruel Intentions,” starring Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe.

“Les Liaisons Dangereuses” is being presented in the theater’s Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center, 110 E. Broadway, Glendale.

For more information, visit antaeus.org.

