Library nonprofit halts donations as books pile up

A nonprofit supporting the Glendale Public Library is halting used-book donations through the end of the year as it attempts to reduce its backlog through monthly sales.
“We want to stay current for the community and in order to do that, we can’t have a large surplus” of older material, according to Maria Sundeen, Glendale’s principal library, arts and culture administrator. “It’s all about expanding our collection.”
The Friends of the Glendale Library had been accepting donations daily until Sept. 1, Sundeen said, adding that books and other materials began piling up faster than they could be sold.
Purchasing books and DVDs at the recurring sales, typically held the second Saturday of every month, will allow the library to turn over its older collections to the community, so it can begin replenishing and refreshing its offerings.
Shoppers can buy books and films individually or buy a tote bag from the Friends for $10 and fill it up with items of their choice.
Sundeen said she nabbed a copy of “The Short and Bloody History of Knights, Spies and Pirates” by John Farman for her daughter at a recent sale, as well as a book about film.
Funds generated go back to library programming, including its children’s summer reading program as well as author and artist talks.
“That’s the great thing — it’s all going toward useful, vibrant cultural programming,” Sundeen said.
Recent speakers at the library have included Los Angeles Times writer Chris Erskine and actor Bryan Cranston.
Until the Friends group begins accepting books again, residents can take donations to other local nonprofits, including Goodwill or Salvation Army, Friends administrators suggested.
The next Friends sale is slated from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday at the loading dock area of the Downtown Central Library, located at 222 E. Harvard St. A concurrent sale will be held at the Central Park Paseo, located at 216 S. Brand Blvd., next to the Museum of Neon Art.
The Glendale sale doubles as a live music event, furthering the Friends’ mission to promote arts and culture, Sundeen said.
A special sale spotlighting art and music books will be held Sept. 29 at the Brand Library and Art Center, located at 1601 W. Mountain St.